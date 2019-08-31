Chapel Allerton Arts Festival 2019 and live music: Everything you need to know

An annual festival in a Leeds suburb is set to attract hundreds of people this weekend as Chapel Allerton Arts Festival comes to Leeds.

The Chapel Allerton Arts Festival 2019 is a week long celebration of events to round off the summer in Leeds.

It is followed by a lively weekend of live music in the street, with workshops, craft ales, family activities, stalls and a wide range of food.

Earlier this year it was feared the festival may not happen in 2019 due to a shortage of volunteers, however hundreds are now expected to attend the popular event.

The headline jazz acts are Nel Begley and Jamil Sheriff’s ‘Rafe’s Dilemma’, with support from Phil Green’s ‘Biggish Band’ and South African gospel jazz and afro pop group Ubunye.

Village Jazz also features the ever popular Jazz Blues ‘n Soul Sunday afternoon in Regent Street on 1 September from 12-6pm with six acts on stage and performers in the street, and headlined by the award winning Kyla Brox Blues Band.

The festival includes a popular late night of live music on Regent Street, which is closed to traffic for the party, plus daytime performances on the stage, street food stands, bars and stalls.

A spokesman for the festival said: “Over the last 20 years the festival has become a much loved and firmly established way to round off the end of the summer, culminating with a weekend of music, food and community celebration.

“We are pleased to be able to confirm that following the great response to our recent ‘cry for help’ there will be a Street Festival this year.

“The Festival as a whole is planned and run almost entirely by volunteers and we hope that the good will we have experienced will continue and even more new people will join in and help to ensure that there is a Chapel Allerton Arts Festival to be enjoyed in future years.”

More details at chapelallerton.org.uk