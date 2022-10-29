Harehills police incident: officer injured 'detaining' man with machete and a gun on Leeds street
A police officer was injured in Leeds after detaining a man with a machete and a gun.
Shortly before 2pm yesterday, officers conducting stop and searches in the Harehills area halted a male on Back Cowper Grove.
While detaining him, an officer suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital.
The 22-year-old male was arrested and remains in police custody.
Additional powers were granted under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, to detect people carrying offensive weapons in the area.