Compton Road has been cordoned off this morning (Wednesday) and a murder enquiry is ongoing after a 27-year-old was found critically injured in the early hours of the morning. Police were called to the Leeds area at 3am and the man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Speaking to the YEP in the aftermath of the incident, residents living near the scene spoke of their shock and concern about rising levels of crime they had seen in the area

One woman, who lives next to the cordon, said: “At one point it was really good but now there’s always stuff going on like this. You see it on Facebook and hear it around."

Forensic offers and police, pictured in Compton Road, Harehills, Leeds.

Another man who lived near to the cordon said that he was aware of a number of violent incidents to have happened nearby in recent months, adding: “It’s bad. I don’t let my partner out at night time.

"I just keep myself to myself, me. As long as our me and our lass are alright.”

He said that issues around anti-social behaviour had gotten worse but said there were “plenty of police about”.

Another neighbour, who has lived on the street for 18 years, said: “There’s always something happening.”

One shop owner said that the police were doing “a very good job” to monitor the area but “struggle” to cope with incidents of drinking and violence.

Another man who stopped by the cordon said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s crazy in this area. It’s becoming a place where everyone stays in their houses.”

However, one man walking past the cordon said he regularly walks to St James’s Hospital nearby and “it’s always fine”.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry said they were continuing to conduct the investigation and police cordons are in place in Compton Road and the surrounding areas to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Senior Investigating Officer, Damian Roebuck, said: “We are currently in the early stages of our investigation, carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area of Compton Road in the early hours of this morning. Similarly, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area is asked to check for anything that may assist with our enquiries.

“We recognise that a serious incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Leeds District policing teams, including the local neighbourhood policing teams who are increasing their patrols and proactive work in the area to reassure people.”

