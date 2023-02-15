Forensic officers have been pictured in Leeds as police investigate a murder.

A murder investigation was launched after a man was found critically injured in Compton Road, Harehills, this morning (February 15). The man, aged 27, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Increased stop and search powers have since been introduce in the Harehills area, meaning officers have the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

In a statement released earlier today (February 15), Senior Investigating Officer Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We are currently in the early stages of our investigation, carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area of Compton Road in the early hours of this morning.

“Similarly, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area is asked to check for anything that may assist with our enquiries. We recognise that a serious incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Leeds District policing teams, including the local neighbourhood policing teams who are increasing their patrols and proactive work in the area to reassure people.”

1 . Cordon in place Cordons were put in place on Compton Road. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Forensic officers Forensic officers have been pictured at the scene. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Police investigating Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry are conducting the investigation. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Forensic tent A 27-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales