Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compton Road, Harehills is cordoned off and a murder enquiry is ongoing after a 27-year-old was found critically injured in the early hours of the morning.

Compton Road, Harehills is cordoned off and a murder enquiry is ongoing. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

West Yorkshire Police were called to the area by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 3am and the man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Are police at the scene?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are continuing to conduct an investigation and police cordons remain in place on Compton Road and the surrounding areas – as forensic examinations and specialist searches continue.

Has anyone been arrested?

There has been no news relating to any arrests yet although police have announced increased stop and search powers in areas of Harehills to keep communities safe.

Senior officers at Leeds District Police have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in parts of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents have told the YEP of their fears about rising crime levels in the area.

What have police said?

Damian Roebuck, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We are currently in the early stages of our investigation, carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area of Compton Road in the early hours of this morning. Similarly, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area is asked to check for anything that may assist with our enquiries.

“We recognise that a serious incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Leeds District policing teams, including the local neighbourhood policing teams who are increasing their patrols and proactive work in the area to reassure people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I do if I have information that could aid the investigation?