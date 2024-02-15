Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 3.29pm on Monday (February 12), police attended an address on Brownhill Terrace, Harehills following a call of concern for a woman believed to be inside. On arrival, officers forced entry and found the body of a 44-year-old woman.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death and released under investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman’s death is being treated as murder and an appeal has been launched by West Yorkshire Police to trace Warren Spence, aged 54, who it's understood had been staying at the address in recent weeks.

Officers have released CCTV footage of him in the days leading up the the murder which you can view above.

An appeal has been launched to find Warren Spence following a woman's murder in Harehills.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “We urgently need to speak to Warren Spence in connection with our murder enquiry and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him or anyone who has information that could assist in tracing him.

“We understand that Warren often walks with a limp which can be seen on the footage and frequents Leeds City Centre as well as areas of South Leeds including Hunslet and Belle Isle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Information from the public is vital and anyone who knows anything that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who may have knowledge of his current whereabouts, is urged to contact us.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately via 999.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police without delay via 999 or 101 quoting Operation Pentaline, reference 13240080983.