Brown Hill Terrace Harehills: Everything we know so far after woman found dead in Leeds
The discovery came after police were called with concerns for a person in the city.
On attending, officers found the body of an adult woman.
Here is everything we know so far -
What happened?
West Yorkshire Police said that a "suspicious" death was being investigated after the body of a woman was discovered in Leeds.
A police scene was put in place as enquiries continue into what happened.
Where did the incident occur?
Officers were called to an address on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills.
When was it reported?
The incident was reported to police at around 3pm on Monday afternoon (February 12) following a call of concern for a person there. On attending, officers found the body of an adult woman.
A police scene was put in place as enquiries continued.
How have residents reacted?
One resident said: "We saw that a body had been found but that's all we know. I thought police might be going door to door because there was such a huge presence.
"There's always a lot of noise around here because everyone seems to be night owls, but I didn't hear anything.
"I know a woman who lives on the street so I would have thought I would have heard something."
What have police said?
Senior Investigation Officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident to contact us."
How can I contact police?
West Yorkshire Police has urged those with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 0930 of 12/2, or by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers.