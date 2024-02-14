Harehills: Live updates as pictures show police scene after woman's body found in Leeds
Local reaction
One neighbour said: 'We saw that a body had been found but that's all we know. I thought police might be going door to door because there was such a huge presence.
'There's always a lot of noise around here because everyone seems to be night owls but I didn't hear anything.
'I know a woman who lives on the street so I would have thought I would have heard something.'
Said she's lived there since 1989 and added: 'you don't get to know neighbours like you used to. We all looked after each other. Now they're here today and gone tomorrow.
How can you help?
Call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 0930 of 12/2.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
What do police say?
Senior Investigation officer, Detective Chief Inspector, James Entwistle, said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident or to contact us..."
What do we know so far?
Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a woman was discovered in Leeds.
Officers were called to an address on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills on Monday afternoon at around 3pm following a call of concern for a person there.
On attending officers found the body of an adult woman.