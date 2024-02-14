Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to an address on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills yesterday afternoon (February 13) following a call of concern for a person there.

On attending officers found the body of an adult woman.

Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills.

A police scene has been put in place as investigations take place to establish exactly what happened.

Senior Investigation officer, Detective Chief Inspector, James Entwistle, said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident or to contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 0930 of 12/2."