Harehills landlord fined thousands after leaving huge pile of rubbish dumped outside house

Outside the vacant home was a huge pile of wasting including old carpets, kitchen units and door frames.

This prompted complaints from neighbours.

Muniba Rashid, of Wetherby Road, ended up in court after ignoring a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice issued by a council environmental action officer.

She also failed to engage with council officers.

The council officers had issued warning letters and community protection notice ordering Ms Rashid to clear up the waste.

Council officers eventually had to step in and clear the dangerous waste from the properties front yard.

Ms Rashid was then prosecuted through the courts to impose a fine and recover the costs of removing the waste.

Items such as carpets and doors were left.

Ms Rashid pled guilty to five charges under the Environmental Protection Act and was forced to pay £2,799 in costs and fines at Kirklees Magistrates court.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, executive member for environment and housing, said: “As a council we remain committed to taking environmental crime seriously and I would encourage residents to report any issues to the cleaner neighbours team. By working with communities, we can swiftly act to protect the wider community.

“Although people may not think that storing waste on their own land is a concern, it hugely impacts neighbourhoods and can act as a catalyst for other environmental issues, such as littering and fly-tipping.”

