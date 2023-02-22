Police were called yesterday evening (February 21) following an incident at Harehills Corner Medical Practice involving an “abusive” patient. The NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) in Leeds has said a chair was thrown through a window at the practice. Staff are being supported and a full investigation is set to be undertaken.

A spokesperson for the NHS ICB in Leeds said: “Sadly, yesterday our colleagues and patients at Harehills Corner Medical Practice experienced a violent incident where a chair was thrown through the practice window.

“In order to support staff and patients within the building, the area was made safe and secure and the relevant agencies notified. A full investigation will be undertaken. We would like to reiterate that in no way will violence against our colleagues or patients within our practices be tolerated.”

Police were called yesterday evening following an incident at Harehills Corner Medical Practice involving an “abusive” patient. Image: Google Street View

A spokesperson for the practice said: "Police were called to the practice on Tuesday evening after an incident involving an abusive patient. Our staff are being fully supported so they can continue to provide high-quality care for patients when the practice opens as usual on Thursday. We take a zero-tolerance approach to abusive and violent behaviour, and the matter is now with the local police."

The Leeds Health and Care Partnership confirmed doors to the surgery had been locked. A tweet posted by the LHCP read: “Due to a serious incident at Harehills Corner Medical Practice, the doors to the surgery are locked. If you have an appointment or need to gain access please call 0113 221 7217 or knock at the door until the situation is resolved.”

