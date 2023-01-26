News you can trust since 1890
Harehills drug bust: Class B drugs and suspected stolen property seized in search by Leeds police

Police have seized class B drugs and suspected stolen property from a property in Harehills.

By Tom Coates
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:25pm

Three adults from the property were arrested by officers from the Gipton and Harehills Neighbourhood Policing Team, who were executing a misuse of drugs warrant. The warrant was executed on Saturday, January 21 and the investigation is ongoing.

A statement shared by the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds East Facebook page read: “On Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers from the Gipton and Harehills Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a Misuse of Drugs warrant in Harehills, Leeds. A quantity of Class B Drugs and suspected stolen property was located and seized during the search, officers arrested three adults from the property. The investigation remains ongoing, at this time.”

The misuse of drugs warrant was executed in Harehills. Please not the image does not show the exact location of the drug bust. Image: James Hardisty