More than £60,000 worth of illegal cigarettes, rolling tobacco and vapes have been taken off the streets following continued partnership work in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Last month, retail premises across the area were visited over a two-day period by police and Trading Standards.

£62,796.80 worth of items were seized, including 2,582 packets of illicit cigarettes, 85 bags of hand-rolling tobacco and 1,185 illegal vapes.

As part of the operation over £25,000 worth of cannabis was also seized, with one suspect arrested and currently under investigation.

The enforcement activity was part of the CommUnity Harehills project, which is based on the Clear, Hold, Build (CHB) initiative to tackle serious and organised crime.

Acting Sergeant Kody Bradley, Lead for CommUnity Harehills, said: “This two-day operation is just part of the continued work we are doing with partners to make long-lasting positive change for those living and working in Harehills.

“I hope the community are reassured by the efforts that are being made to disrupt organised criminality and pursue those who profit from causing harm to others.

“I would urge people to support us in our work as part of CommUnity Harehills. Local residents have a big part to play in reporting their concerns and any information they have about organised crime activity, illegal activities or anti-social behaviour.”

Linda Davis, Head of Trading Standards (Protecting Communities), said: “Partnership working is key in keeping our local communities safe. The supply of illicit tobacco is far from being a victimless crime, those involved are often organised criminal groups with links to drugs, modern slavery and other illegal activities, and its ready availability makes it easier for children to start smoking.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply of cheap and illicit tobacco to continue to report, to reduce the harm caused by tobacco in our communities.”

In addition to the work with Trading Standards, officers from the neighbourhood policing team were also joined by other agencies including licensing, police dog unit and the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

12 vehicles were inspected, with many of these having defects so serious they were immediately prohibited. This included non-operating parking brakes, tyres below the legal limit and down to the cord, detached suspension and a seriously corroded chassis. Numerous reports for summons and vehicle tickets were issued as part of this partnership approach to keeping roads safer.