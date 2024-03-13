Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warrants were executed at four addresses in Leeds this morning as part of an investigation into cannabis production in the Harehills area.

Arrest enquiries were also made in Coventry as part of the coordinated police operation.

Warrants were executed at four addresses in Hraehills this morning. Pictures: NW

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to produce a Class B drug and money laundering. They are currently in custody.

Inspector Alastair Nicholls, who heads the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The action taken this morning is the culmination of months of hard work by the neighbourhood policing team behind the scenes.

"As part of this operation we have arrested three people in Leeds and one person in Coventry and searches are now ongoing at a number of addresses."

The activity was part of the ‘CommUnity Harehills’ project - a wide-reaching initiative based on the Home Office’s ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ tactic which was launched in the area in March 2023.

Inspector Nicholls added: "This is just one example of the work we have been doing under the Clear, Hold, Build strategy to disrupt organised criminality in the Harehills area.