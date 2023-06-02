West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted shortly after 2.30am on Friday when it was reported that a fire had broken out at a terraced property in Bellbrooke Place, Harehills.

Four fire engines from Leeds, Killingbeck and Stanningley stations were dispatched to the scene along with an aerial appliance and aerial support team, with crews using six sets of breathing apparatus and three hose reels as they worked to put out the flames. Police also responded following reports that residents had been left trapped inside.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.50am today (Friday), police received a report of a house fire with persons trapped in Bellbrooke Place, Leeds. Officers attended and it was established that the fire had caused damage to the property and a neighbouring address. No injuries were reported.

Police received a report of a house fire with persons trapped in Bellbrooke Place, Leeds. Picture: National World

"Initial enquiries at the scene have suggested the fire may have been started deliberately and Leeds District CID is investigating the incident in conjunction with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire website – using log reference 0135 of June 2.