Investigation are ongoing today after windows were smashed during a street fight in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 11:46pm last night (Thursday) to a report of an ongoing fight in the street on Dorset Terrace in the Harehills area.

It was further reported that damage had been caused to the windows of an address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called on Thursday evening to reports of a fight on Dorset Terrace in Harehills, Leeds | Google

On attendance of emergency services, the incident was no longer ongoing, and no injured people have come forward. Police remained at the scene throughout this morning.

Officers from Leeds District CID are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information about those involved. Information can be passed to the police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250158676.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.