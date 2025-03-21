Harehills fight: Huge police response in east Leeds as windows broken during late night street brawl
Police were called at 11:46pm last night (Thursday) to a report of an ongoing fight in the street on Dorset Terrace in the Harehills area.
It was further reported that damage had been caused to the windows of an address.
On attendance of emergency services, the incident was no longer ongoing, and no injured people have come forward. Police remained at the scene throughout this morning.
Officers from Leeds District CID are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information about those involved. Information can be passed to the police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250158676.
Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.