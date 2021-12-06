A judge warned Ali Mohamad and Aram Mohammedie that they may be sent to custody after pleading guilty to a total of 31 offences at Leeds Crown Court.

The offending took place between June 2020 and February of this year while they were directors of Mama Mia convenience store on Harehills Lane.

Mohamad, 64, pleaded guilty to nine counts of possessing goods with a false trade mark for sale, one of producing or supplying a tobacco product in breach of packaging regulations and one of producing or supplying a tobacco product with a unit pack or container not carrying a combined health warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Mohamad and Aram Mohammedie pleaded guilty to trading standards offences while directors of Mama Mia convenience store, on Harehills Lane.

Mohammedie, 32, of Harehills Lane, Leeds, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of possessing goods with a false trade mark for sale, two of producing or supplying a tobacco product in breach of packaging regulations and two of producing or supplying a tobacco product with a unit pack or container not carrying a combined health warning

Mohammedie pleaded guilty to a further count of selling goods with a sign or packaging bearing a sign likely to be mistaken for a registered trade mark.

Both men appeared in the dock of the court to enter the guilty charges during the plea hearing.

Mohamad was given permission to sit down as the charges were put to him after complaining of leg and back pain.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 10 next year to allow time to prepare probation service reports.

Both defendants were granted bail until the next hearing.