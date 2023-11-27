Harehills bus fire: Police issue update as hunt for suspects in Leeds arson attack intensifies
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 1.30pm last Thursday (November 23), to reports of a fire on the top deck of a double-decker bus that had been travelling on Strathmore Drive, Harehills.
In an updated provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no arrests had yet been made following the attack and that enquiries were ongoing.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Firefighters attended and put out the fire which caused extensive damage to the bus. A VW Golf parked in the street was also damaged by the fire. Passengers and the driver had left the bus safely and no-one was injured.
“Two youths were seen acting suspiciously and got off the bus just before the fire was discovered. The incident is being treated as arson.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230649866, or online via the 101LiveChat.
Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team continue to carry out increased patrols of the area to reassure residents.