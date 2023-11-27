Leeds police have issued a statement after a bus fire in Leeds last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 1.30pm last Thursday (November 23), to reports of a fire on the top deck of a double-decker bus that had been travelling on Strathmore Drive, Harehills.

In an updated provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no arrests had yet been made following the attack and that enquiries were ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the force said: “Firefighters attended and put out the fire which caused extensive damage to the bus. A VW Golf parked in the street was also damaged by the fire. Passengers and the driver had left the bus safely and no-one was injured.

Firefighters attended and put out the fire which caused extensive damage to a city bus. Picture: James Hardisty

“Two youths were seen acting suspiciously and got off the bus just before the fire was discovered. The incident is being treated as arson.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230649866, or online via the 101LiveChat.