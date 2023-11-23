The top deck of a double decker bus in Leeds has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon (November 23), to reports of a fire on the top deck of a double-decker bus that had been travelling on Strathmore Drive, Harehills.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Firefighters attended and put out the fire which caused extensive damage to the bus. A VW Golf parked in the street was also damaged by the fire. Passengers and the driver had left the bus safely and no-one was injured.

“Two youths were seen acting suspiciously and got off the bus just before the fire was discovered. The incident is being treated as arson.”

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon. Pictures: Google/NW

Two fire crews from Killingbeck were dispatched to the scene and quickly brought the blaze under control with the use of four hose reels and four breathing apparatus.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230649866, or online via the 101LiveChat.