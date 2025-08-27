Harehills attack: Armed police respond after man hospitalised in Leeds park by group with weapons
At 5.20pm on Saturday (August 23) police received multiple calls reporting a group of males attacking a man with weapons in Banstead Park, Harehills.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended and found the victim, a man in his 40s, with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A scene was put in place for forensic investigation to take place and an investigation into the incident is continuing.”
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID online through the LiveChat page or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250484162.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.