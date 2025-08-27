Harehills attack: Armed police respond after man hospitalised in Leeds park by group with weapons

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 11:51 BST
A man was taken to hospital with facial injuries after being attacked by a group armed with weapons in Leeds.

At 5.20pm on Saturday (August 23) police received multiple calls reporting a group of males attacking a man with weapons in Banstead Park, Harehills.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended and found the victim, a man in his 40s, with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A scene was put in place for forensic investigation to take place and an investigation into the incident is continuing.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID online through the LiveChat page or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250484162.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

