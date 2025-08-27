A man was taken to hospital with facial injuries after being attacked by a group armed with weapons in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 5.20pm on Saturday (August 23) police received multiple calls reporting a group of males attacking a man with weapons in Banstead Park, Harehills.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended and found the victim, a man in his 40s, with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was taken to Banstead Park in Harehills where she was sexually assaulted. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

“A scene was put in place for forensic investigation to take place and an investigation into the incident is continuing.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID online through the LiveChat page or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250484162.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.