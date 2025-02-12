Harehills arson suspect denies it is him on disorder video footage, court hears

A Romanian man accused of setting fire to items during the Harehills trouble last summer will stand trial after denying he was involved.

Catalin Tiuga says it is not him caught on footage from the trouble that flared on the night of July 18 last year.

Hundreds took the streets which resulted in a bus being set alight with the police being forced to retreat.

Tiuga, of Bayswater Crescent, Harehills, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning with the help of a Romanian translator.

He formally entered not-guilty pleas to violent disorder and arson from that evening. He is charged with setting fire to cardboard boxes and furniture.

No date was set for the trial - which the judge said would last around a day - after prosecutor Richard Holland suggested the case be joined with another defendant who also denies arson from that evening.

Robert Lockwood, 49, of Brecon Approach, Gipton, is due to stand trial on November 10. Mr Holland suggested a short hearing in which an application will be made to join the two cases, which will be heard on February 26.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Tiuga was granted bail.

The trouble on July 18 stemmed from an incident on Luxor Street at around 5pm as social workers attempted to take children into care over safeguarding issues. It caused a scene and drew a 100-plus crowd, forcing the police to attend.

But the matter escalated and missiles were thrown towards the police and a police car was overturned. The number of people on the street swelled to more than 300 and a bus was later stopped and torched.

Dozens of people have since been arrested as part of the investigation. Many have already been jailed for their part in the violence.