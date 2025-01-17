Harehills: Another man charged with arson and violent disorder in Leeds as police investigation continues
Carlos Mihai, 24, of Sutherland Mount, Leeds, will appear in court later today (January 17).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He will appear charged with arson and violent disorder allegedly committed during the evening of July 18th.
“West Yorkshire Police continues to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the July disorder on July 18th and 19th which caused significant distress to residents in the Harehills area.
“Officers have made substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.”
More than 40 arrests have so far been made following the disorder, with fifteen people charged and five sentenced.