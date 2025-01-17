Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with arson and violent disorder after chaotic scenes in Harehills over the summer.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlos Mihai, 24, of Sutherland Mount, Leeds, will appear in court later today (January 17).

Carlos Mihai, 24, of Sutherland Mount, Leeds, will appear in court later today (January 17). | National World

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He will appear charged with arson and violent disorder allegedly committed during the evening of July 18th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“West Yorkshire Police continues to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the July disorder on July 18th and 19th which caused significant distress to residents in the Harehills area.

“Officers have made substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.”

More than 40 arrests have so far been made following the disorder, with fifteen people charged and five sentenced.