Two prolific shoplifters have been jailed and received lengthy bans from shops in Leeds city centre as part of a dedicated operation to reduce and deter retail theft in the run-up to Christmas.

Yesterday (Monday) Joseph Ford, aged 41, of East Park Terrace, Leeds, was jailed for two years over a string of offences where he stole items, including hundreds of pounds worth of chocolate, perfume, alcohol and gloves, from city centre stores.

He was given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order barring him from any Asda, Co-op, Go Outdoors, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Snow + Rock, Sports Direct, and Toolstation within the city centre.

Leeds Crown Court heard how between October 18 and November 16 Ford stole hundreds of pounds of chocolate from the Tesco store on Briggate, as well stealing nearly £200 worth of aftershave from John Lewis. He also stole from the Co-op in Burley and Go Outdoors during the spree.

(left) Joseph Ford and James Nye have been jailed for repeatedly shoplifting in Leeds city centre.

Ford has 89 previous theft offences recorded against in him, including 28 in the last five years.

During the hearing, which Ford failed to attend, statements were read out by staff from various stores that Ford targeted, saying that he “often makes threats of violence” and that store staff were “fed up of the constant harassment”. A representative from Tesco on Briggate said that Ford and other shoplifters cause them “distress” and that they “feel unsafe”.

They said: “It has a severe impact on staff who come to work and make an honest living and not feel threatened.”

On Wednesday last week, James Nye, aged 27, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 40 weeks imprisonment after being convicted of 11 thefts from shops, one count of assault and one of failing to provide a drugs test sample.

He was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order which excludes him from all retail premises within the city centre, Crown Point Retail Park and City South Retail Park.

Both men face arrest and prosecution if they breach any of the conditions of the orders and could receive a further prison sentence.

The sentences come as West Yorkshire Police focuses on targeting shoplifters in the city centre during the festive period. The force has worked with retailers and key partners to target the “hardcore of known offenders” and since mid-October there has been 34 arrests.

Inspector Natasha Tierney, who heads the Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our increased focus on retail crime in the run-up to Christmas has brought some very significant positive results, including prison sentences and lengthy criminal behaviour orders on some of our most prolific offenders.

“The hardcore of offenders, like Ford and Nye, who repeatedly target our city centre shops on a daily basis cause significant harm to local retailers.

“We hope the action that we have taken against them and others during this operation will provide some much-needed relief and reassurance to businesses at this key time of the year.

“We also hope the enforcement of these orders on their release from prison will help to steer them towards the help they need for the substance abuse issues that underlie their offending.