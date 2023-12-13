A prolific shoplifter has been jailed and given a two-year ban from Leeds city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Milnes targeted the John Lewis store on three occasions, stealing fragrance and electric toothbrush heads worth about £1,000.

Milnes, who stole from countless stores to fund substance abuse, has also been banned from entering any branch of a number of high street stores, including JD Sports, Fishing Republic and Wheelbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milnes, aged 56, of Shakespeare Approach, Burmantofts, was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court last week.

Milnes, aged 56, of Shakespeare Approach, Burmantofts, has been banned from entering Leeds city centre for two years.

Following an application by West Yorkshire Police, magistrates also imposed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order which includes an exclusion from the city centre on his release from prison.

The order also specifically bans him from entering any JD Sports, Fishing Republic, The Hip Store, Blacks, Millets, Ultimate Outdoors, GO Outdoors, Size?, Naylors, Infinities, Wellgosh, Oi Polloi, Tiso, Wheelbase, and Sports Direct stores in West Yorkshire.

It also prohibits him from being in possession of any drugs paraphernalia, glue, gases, solvents or aerosols intended for substance misuse, anywhere within West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any breach of the order means he could receive a further prison sentence.

Police say they are increasing activity around shops in Leeds city centre at “a time of year when there can traditionally be an increase in offences”.

This initiative builds on work carried out with support from partner agencies since mid-October that has resulted in 24 arrests.

Inspector Natasha Tierney, who heads the Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Prolific offenders like Milnes, who repeatedly target city centre shops to steal high value goods to fund substance abuse, have a very significant negative impact on our retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the understandable concern this causes them, both financially and in terms of staff safety, and we are continuing to actively engage with retailers to support them in preventing shoplifting offences and catching and deterring those responsible.

“The use of Criminal Behaviour Orders against prolific offenders is a key element of our increased focus, and we hope this latest action will help to give some further reassurance to the retail community in the city centre.