'Prolific' shoplifter banned from Leeds city centre after stealing from John Lewis on three occasions
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Milnes targeted the John Lewis store on three occasions, stealing fragrance and electric toothbrush heads worth about £1,000.
Milnes, who stole from countless stores to fund substance abuse, has also been banned from entering any branch of a number of high street stores, including JD Sports, Fishing Republic and Wheelbase.
Milnes, aged 56, of Shakespeare Approach, Burmantofts, was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court last week.
Following an application by West Yorkshire Police, magistrates also imposed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order which includes an exclusion from the city centre on his release from prison.
The order also specifically bans him from entering any JD Sports, Fishing Republic, The Hip Store, Blacks, Millets, Ultimate Outdoors, GO Outdoors, Size?, Naylors, Infinities, Wellgosh, Oi Polloi, Tiso, Wheelbase, and Sports Direct stores in West Yorkshire.
It also prohibits him from being in possession of any drugs paraphernalia, glue, gases, solvents or aerosols intended for substance misuse, anywhere within West Yorkshire.
Any breach of the order means he could receive a further prison sentence.
Police say they are increasing activity around shops in Leeds city centre at “a time of year when there can traditionally be an increase in offences”.
This initiative builds on work carried out with support from partner agencies since mid-October that has resulted in 24 arrests.
Inspector Natasha Tierney, who heads the Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Prolific offenders like Milnes, who repeatedly target city centre shops to steal high value goods to fund substance abuse, have a very significant negative impact on our retailers.
“We recognise the understandable concern this causes them, both financially and in terms of staff safety, and we are continuing to actively engage with retailers to support them in preventing shoplifting offences and catching and deterring those responsible.
“The use of Criminal Behaviour Orders against prolific offenders is a key element of our increased focus, and we hope this latest action will help to give some further reassurance to the retail community in the city centre.
“We will be continuing to work closely with retailers and our key partners (sic) to maintain a longer-term problem-solving approach and will keep doing everything we can to respond to their concerns.”