Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Hamilton Avenue stabbing: Police investigating Chapeltown, Leeds machete attack appeal to find two witnesses

Police detectives investigating a machete attack in north Leeds are appealing for help to find two potential witnesses.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Jun 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 19:26 BST

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Chapeltown, Leeds last Saturday (June 24) shortly after 4pm, where the victim, a 17-year-old man, had suffered a number of stab wounds requiring emergency hospital treatment.

Enquiries quickly established that he had been attacked with a “machete type weapon” outside an address in Hamilton Avenue and detectives investigating the attack are particularly keen to speak to the two females who were walking along Nassau Place at the time of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police either by calling or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 1334 of 24/06. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Chapeltown, Leeds last Saturday. Picture: GoogleOfficers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Chapeltown, Leeds last Saturday. Picture: Google
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Chapeltown, Leeds last Saturday. Picture: Google