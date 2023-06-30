Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Chapeltown, Leeds last Saturday (June 24) shortly after 4pm, where the victim, a 17-year-old man, had suffered a number of stab wounds requiring emergency hospital treatment.

Enquiries quickly established that he had been attacked with a “machete type weapon” outside an address in Hamilton Avenue and detectives investigating the attack are particularly keen to speak to the two females who were walking along Nassau Place at the time of the incident.