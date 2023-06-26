Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Chapeltown Road on Saturday (June 24) shortly after 4pm, where the victim had been found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment for his injuries, which are not considered life threatening. Enquiries established that he had been attacked with a “machete type weapon” outside an address in Hamilton Avenue.

A scene was put in place for forensic examination and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and to identify those responsible.

The attack happened on Saturday (June 24), in Hamilton Avenue. Photo: Google.

Senior officers at Leeds District put increased stop and search powers in place temporarily in the area under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in and to prevent serious violence. The 24-hour order was rescinded at 5.30pm on Sunday (June 25).

Officers are increasing their patrols and presence in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230350593 or online via the force’s Live Chat website.

