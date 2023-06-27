West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that they were called to Chapeltown Road on Saturday (June 24) shortly after 4pm, where they found a victim with stab wounds. On location, they could establish that the man had been attacked by a “machete type weapon” on nearby Hamilton Avenue.

What details have police released about the incident?

Officers were called to Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown on Saturday just after 4pm, where callers had found a man with stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he continues to receive treatment for serious injuries to his arm, hand and leg.

The attack happened on Saturday (June 24), in Hamilton Avenue. Photo: Google.

West Yorkshire Police said that enquiries established that the victim had been attacked by a machete type weapon outside an address on Hamilton Avenue, but that his injuries were not considered life threatening.

Who is the victim?

Police have not released the identity of the man, but have said that it is a 17-year-old male.

How is the investigation progressing?

A scene was put in place for forensic examination on Saturday and detectives from Leeds District CID and continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the identity of responsible and the full circumstances of the incident.

Senior officers at Leeds District also put increased stop and search powers in place temporarily in the area under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence. The 24-hour order was rescinded at 5.30pm on Sunday (June 25).

They are also increasing their patrols and presence in the area to prevent any further incidents in the area and to reassure the community.

West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday morning: "Enquiries are continuing and we continue to appeal for any information that could assist the investigation – there haven’t been any significant developments (i.e. arrests) at this stage."

How to share information with investigators

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230350593 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.