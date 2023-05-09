The violence engulfed an estate in Halton Moor and saw officers from West Yorkshire Police subjected to prolonged verbal and physical abuse over the course of two days in November 2020. More than two years later, five men have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for their involvement in the events.

Shane Turnbull, 18; Callum Small, 19; Robert Allison, 43, and Thomas Addo, 19, were given community orders after appearing before a judge on Tuesday, while 50-year-old Jason Banks was given a suspended prison sentence. The court heard the five rioters were only involved in the first day of disorder on November 7, with others having taken part in further violence the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It began as a man living in Kendal Drive reported abusive behaviour to the police. His car was attacked, the windows were smashed and it was set on fire. When police arrived, the aggression was turned towards officers. The court was shown dramatic footage of a car being jumped on, fireworks being launched and items being thrown at police vans as officers appeared to be retreating. In one clip, a police officer could be heard shouting as they were struck by an object. The man who had initially contacted the police later had his house burgled. Pictures showed the battered interior with boarded up windows.

Kendal Drive in Halton the day after the rioting.

Judge Rodney Jameson KC said: “The police attended and it is unfortunately the case, as is obvious from the footage played in court, that they were simply treated as the enemy. Over a period of several hours, there was public disorder. They were periodically pelted with bricks for hours and other missiles. They were abused. There were attempts to intimidate and belittle them. It was frankly disgraceful behaviour.”

The judge told the defendants before him that they should be “ashamed” of their involvement after each of them pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Banks, of Kendal Drive, Halton Moor, was said to have played a “significant role”. The court heard how he confronted police officers, behaved abusively and “talked about the desirability of petrol bombs”. Footage showed him on Kendal Drive walking towards police officers with a bottle in his hand, before throwing it at them. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a requirement to complete 20 rehabilitation days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small, of Trafford Avenue, Harehills, was said to have played a “limited” part, arriving late to the scene and throwing one item. He received an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days.

The role of Allison, of Sandhurst Avenue, Harehills, was described as “rabble-rousing” for about an hour. At one point, he threw a beer keg at a police vehicle. The court heard that a custodial sentence would typically be given for an adult, but learning difficulties mean Allison “operates in many respects as a child does”. He was given an 18-month community order, with 30 rehabilitation days.

Addo, of Colby Rise, Halton Moor, was involved for around 30 minutes, during which time he threw two missiles and was seen outside the house that was burgled. Since he is currently subject to a 12-month community order, he was given a further 12-month order that will run alongside it, as well as 10 rehabilitation days.

Turnbull, of Neville Place, Leeds, was seen kicking the wing mirror of the victim’s car and jumping on its tailgate. Grainy footage showed him throwing a firework. Later, he was caught on camera carrying a television set away from the victim’s house. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and an additional charge of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Jameson KC said he considered Turnbull to be “fully involved” in the events of November 7, but the sentence would take into account that he was 16 at the time of the riot and a significant amount of time has since passed. He was given an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days.