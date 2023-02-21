The defendants, aged between 14 and 50, all appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning, were all arrested as police continue to analyse CCTV footage from the violence that broke out in the Halton Moor area in November that year.

While three have already admitted their part, the remaining 13 could stand trial in either August or October next year. Four of them are also under 18. The charges include violent disorder, arson and burglary.

Appearing in two separate groups before Judge Rodney Jameson KC this morning, some entered formal not-guilty pleas, while others were not arraigned.

The court heard that some defendants had not seen parts of the CCTV footage, so Judge Jameson adjourned the case for a further pre-trial preparation hearing on March 23.

Depending on how many of the defendants that are yet to be arraigned deny the offences, the case could be split into two with trials earmarked for August and October next year. The three who have pleaded guilty will be sentenced on April 11 this year.

The lengthy investigation by Leeds District CID began in the wake of chaotic scenes that started with damage being caused to a car and house. The trouble started on November 7 and continued for two nights, with riot police being drafted in to bring the situation under control.