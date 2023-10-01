Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?

Halifax town centre: Police launch investigation after fatal stabbing overnight

Police are investigating after a serious incident in the early hours of this morning in Halifax town centre.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called at 3.48am (October 1) to Commercial Street to reports that three men had been assaulted.

All three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

One of the men passed away at hospital, with another described as being in a critical condition, The third man has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Commercial Street in Halifax. PIC: GoogleCommercial Street in Halifax. PIC: Google
Commercial Street in Halifax. PIC: Google
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “There is a significant police scene in place in the town centre while police conduct specialist searches and forensic enquiries. The public and local businesses are thanked for their patience at this time.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and further information will be released in due course.”

Related topics:PoliceHalifaxWest Yorkshire Police