Halifax town centre: Police launch investigation after fatal stabbing overnight
Police are investigating after a serious incident in the early hours of this morning in Halifax town centre.
Officers were called at 3.48am (October 1) to Commercial Street to reports that three men had been assaulted.
All three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.
One of the men passed away at hospital, with another described as being in a critical condition, The third man has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “There is a significant police scene in place in the town centre while police conduct specialist searches and forensic enquiries. The public and local businesses are thanked for their patience at this time.
“The investigation is in its very early stages and further information will be released in due course.”