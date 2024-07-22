Half-a-kilo of cocaine found after officers raided flat at Leeds social club
Officers used a warrant to gain entry to the building at New Wortley Labour Club and found the occupant Simon Peter and bags of white powder spread around the premises.
They were found in the bedroom, living room and kitchen. The total weight of the drugs came to 595 grammes, worth around £25,000, prosecutor Fen Greatley-Hirsch told Leeds Crown Court.
He said the drugs had been separated into deals and was ready to be sold on the streets. Wrigley’s fingerprints were found on two of the bags, and CCTV showed him coming and going from the flat on Oak Road.
His phone was analysed and contained messages related to dealing. The 47-year-old was arrested and gave no comments during his interview.
He later admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine.
Mitigating, John Batchelor said that Wrigley had not been in trouble since the raid, which took place five years ago in May 2019.
The judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks said he would not jail Wrigley because of the time it had taken to reach court, and that he had stayed out of trouble.
He told Wrigley he was “taken advantage of” and that the flat was used for storage. He acknowledged that Wrigley’s life had “moved on”.
He gave him a two-year sentence, suspended for 12 months, and 100 hours of unpaid work.