Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drug dealer was caught with more than half-a-kilo of cocaine in a flat at a social club in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers used a warrant to gain entry to the building at New Wortley Labour Club and found the occupant Simon Peter and bags of white powder spread around the premises.

They were found in the bedroom, living room and kitchen. The total weight of the drugs came to 595 grammes, worth around £25,000, prosecutor Fen Greatley-Hirsch told Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cocaine was found at the club on Oak Road. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

He said the drugs had been separated into deals and was ready to be sold on the streets. Wrigley’s fingerprints were found on two of the bags, and CCTV showed him coming and going from the flat on Oak Road.

His phone was analysed and contained messages related to dealing. The 47-year-old was arrested and gave no comments during his interview.

He later admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, John Batchelor said that Wrigley had not been in trouble since the raid, which took place five years ago in May 2019.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks said he would not jail Wrigley because of the time it had taken to reach court, and that he had stayed out of trouble.

He told Wrigley he was “taken advantage of” and that the flat was used for storage. He acknowledged that Wrigley’s life had “moved on”.

He gave him a two-year sentence, suspended for 12 months, and 100 hours of unpaid work.