Gun-wielding Leeds rape-accused set to stand trial next year

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST
A man accused of having possession of a gun with an intent to rape a female will stand trial next year.

Alexander Andom is also charged with four counts of rape, making threats to kill and making indecent images of a child.

All offences are dated between August 14 and August 17 of this year.

Andom was arrested on Flax Place after a police search. (pics by Google Maps / National World)Andom was arrested on Flax Place after a police search. (pics by Google Maps / National World)
The 22-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, via video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand. He denied all seven charges.

During the five-minute hearing the trial date was set for April 2 next year. It is expected to last around three days.

Andom, of Welbeck Road, Richmond Hill, was remanded back into custody.

He was arrested on Flax Place in East End Park on Sunday, August 18, after armed police were called out following a two-day search.

