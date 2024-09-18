Gun-wielding Leeds rape-accused set to stand trial next year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man accused of having possession of a gun with an intent to rape a female will stand trial next year.

Alexander Andom is also charged with four counts of rape, making threats to kill and making indecent images of a child.

All offences are dated between August 14 and August 17 of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andom was arrested on Flax Place after a police search. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, via video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand. He denied all seven charges.

During the five-minute hearing the trial date was set for April 2 next year. It is expected to last around three days.

Andom, of Welbeck Road, Richmond Hill, was remanded back into custody.

He was arrested on Flax Place in East End Park on Sunday, August 18, after armed police were called out following a two-day search.