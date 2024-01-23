Guiseley incident: Youth charged with assault and theft as Leeds police to carry out increased patrols
A Leeds youth has been charged with assault and theft after a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
Neighbourhood policing officers are continuing to carry out increased patrols of the Guiseley area following the use of dispersal orders to tackle recent youth-related crime and anti-social behaviour.
Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team put the dispersals orders in place last week and over the weekend in response to public concerns about incidents involving intimidating behaviour from large groups of youths.
Inspector Alistair Crook, who heads the Leeds North West NPT, said: “We understand the concern there has been in the community following these recent incidents and we have moved swiftly to deal with the issues and deter any further incidents.
“We will be continuing to maintain an increased presence in the area over the coming days to support that work and we hope local people will be reassured by the action we have taken.”
During the time the orders were in place, five youths and one adult were directed to leave the area, with one youth arrested for failing to comply with a direction to leave.
Another youth has been arrested and charged with three offences, including assault and theft, in relation to the incidents. He has been released on bail in relation to two further incidents, with conditions not to enter Guiseley.