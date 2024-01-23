Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbourhood policing officers are continuing to carry out increased patrols of the Guiseley area following the use of dispersal orders to tackle recent youth-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team put the dispersals orders in place last week and over the weekend in response to public concerns about incidents involving intimidating behaviour from large groups of youths.

Police have been given boosted powers in Guiseley after a spate of anti-social behaviour in the Leeds town (Photo by National World/Google)

Inspector Alistair Crook, who heads the Leeds North West NPT, said: “We understand the concern there has been in the community following these recent incidents and we have moved swiftly to deal with the issues and deter any further incidents.

“We will be continuing to maintain an increased presence in the area over the coming days to support that work and we hope local people will be reassured by the action we have taken.”

During the time the orders were in place, five youths and one adult were directed to leave the area, with one youth arrested for failing to comply with a direction to leave.