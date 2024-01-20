An anti-social behaviour order has been extended following a spate of crime in a Leeds town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police have been given boosted powers in Guiseley after reports of crime and anti-social behaviour in the area, including recent incidents involving knives, which has caused concern in the community.

The initial dispersal order, which gives police power to ban people from the Leeds town, was in place from 3pm on Wednesday to 3pm on Friday. Another 48-hour order has now been authorised, and the area it covers has been extended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows "multiple reports" of anti-social behaviour in and around Guiseley and the surrounding areas, West Yorkshire Police said. This includes intimidating behaviour from large gangs of youths.

At about 9.30pm on Saturday (January 13), two teenagers were approached by a group of males on Kirk Lane, Yeadon, and threatened at knifepoint. Neither of the boys were hurt but a baseball cap was stolen from one of the victims.

The dispersal order, covering Guiseley and the surrounding area, has been extended (Photo by National World/Google)

Police also received a separate report about an incident on Bradford Road, Guiseley, on Monday afternoon (January 15). Two teenage girls reported seeing a male with a knife.

The force has released a map of the area covered by the new order, which now covers the whole of Nunroyd Park. It will remain in place until 2:59pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under this power, which falls under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, officers have the right to disperse and remove any person suspected of carrying out - or likely to carry out - anti-social behaviour.

They can also seize property and anyone under the age of 16 can be returned to their place of residence or place of safety.

A police spokesperson said: "This power will be used to reduce the likelihood of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, and to prevent further crime and disorder.