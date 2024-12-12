Greedy Leeds landlord claimed £40,000 in rent benefits despite owning two properties

A cheating property owner claimed more than £40,000 in benefits to help him pay his own rent, but failed to tell Leeds City Council that he already owned two properties.

Mohammed Zafran Razaq spent nearly six years pleading poverty to the authority to help him pay the rent on his home which he shares with his wife and four children.

All the while the 44-year-old owned two properties which he failed to declare - one worth £130,000 which was being rented out and has just £20,000 left on the mortgage. The second was worth £125,000 and is mortgage-free.

Judge Christopher Batty told Razaq that it was a “series of lies” and that he “expected the taxpayer to pay his rent” during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Razaq, of Hardy Street, Holbeck, admitted a charge of failing to disclose information to make a gain.

Prosecuting the case, Marte Alnaes said Razaq dishonestly received the housing benefit between August 2016 and April 2022.

He was in receipt of £1,130 a month to “help” pay his rent, which went directly into his bank account. The benefit is designed for those who are either unemployed or on low income.

When he was finally rumbled, Razaq was quizzed by police but gave a no-comment interview. The total amount he owed came to £40,155.

Mitigating, Timothy Jacobs said Razaq was now working as a driving instructor. He said that he was started to pay the money back. No other mitigation was put forward after Judge Batty said he would not jail him.

Judge Batty told Razaq: “We both know what this was about. I would send you to custody but for the fact you have got an awful lot on your plate. You have a family who needs you.

“It would cause you immense hardship if I were to send you custody. “

He gave him a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 20 rehabilitation days.