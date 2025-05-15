'Good Samaritan' blackmailed victim after overhearing argument on Leeds street

A ‘Good Samaritan’ helped stop a man being attacked in the street then blackmailed him after listening to allegations made.

Two-faced Katie Gill appeared to help the stranger, but then repeatedly demanded sums of money from him or she would tell people what she had heard.

As a result, the man was scared of leaving his home for fearing of bumping into her.

Gill, who is 47 and has a lengthy criminal record, avoided being locked up this week during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court, despite admitting six counts of blackmail.

The court heard that she had been in Holbeck in June last year when she overheard an argument in the street between two males, with one accusing the other of sexually abusing him.

Gill then stepped in and separated the pair, appearing to help the man being accused. Prosecutor Carmel Pearson said Gill then “took advantage” of what she overheard by demanding the man give her £30, which he did.

She then demanded similar sums a further five times over a three-week period when she saw him in the street.

Ms Pearson said the man finally “plucked up the courage” to tell the police and refused to hand over £20 to Gill despite her warning him that she would tell people about the alleged abuse.

Having been arrested, Gill played down her involvement during her interview, telling police: “He is a sex predator so I blackmailed him a little bit.”

The court heard Gill, who had been living in Stockton-on-Tees but was now living on Parkfield Mount, Leeds, has 49 convictions for 66 offences. Many relate to prostitution, drugs and dishonesty.

She has previously been jailed for GBH, burglaries and robberies.

Mitigating, Samreen Akhtar said her criminal past had been “underpinned” by her “prolonged addiction to Class A drugs”.

She said the blackmail was opportunistic and added: “She apologises through me today and has offered to pay compensation.”

Judge Howard Crowson told Gill: “It’s made worse by the fact you did it six times. It stopped him leaving his house for a while.”

He gave her two years’ jail, suspended for 18 months, ordered her to complete 20 rehabilitation days and a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement.