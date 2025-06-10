Breaking

Wesley Road Armley: Godfrey Bristol, 29, charged with attempted murder over stabbing of teenager in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:57 BST

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Leeds at the weekend.

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after an incident at a flat on Wesley Road in Armley in the early hours of Sunday, June 8.

Police responded to the scene at around 1:55am and found the 17-year-old and a 29-year-old with stab wounds. 

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Leeds.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Leeds. | Google/National World

Both were hospitalised, and the older male was later discharged and arrested. 

Godfrey Bristol, 29, of Shepherds Grove in Huddersfield, has been charged in relation to the incident and is scheduled to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today, June 10. 

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the 17-year-old remains in critical but stable condition.

