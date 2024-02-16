Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Curtis Whitaker attacked the woman when she told him to leave her home, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 38-year-old had been in the relationship with the woman for around four months, prosecutor Harry Crowson said.

On December 21 last year she was on a night out when Whitaker arrived at her home. He messaged her to say he was there but she told him she did not want him there when she got home.

But when she arrived home at around 10pm, Whitaker was still there and an argument ensued. He grabbed her by the neck and pushed down towards the floor with such force it smashed a coffee table.

He held her there for between 20 and 30 seconds with the woman fearing she was "in a fight for her life", Mr Crowson added. She also had injuries to her head and hands.

She was eventually able to fight him off and dialled 999. He continued in his refusal to leave until he realised the police were on their way. He was later arrested from his mother's address.

Whitaker, of Green Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, later admitted intentional strangulation and ABH. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand. He has no previous convictions.

In a victim impact statement read out by Mr Crowson, it was heard that the victim struggled to sleep and was put on anti-anxiety medication. She felt like she had "lost part of herself and is not sure if she will ever get it back".

Whitaker was jailed for strangling his partner in her own home. (pics by PA / National World)

Mitigating on Whitaker's behalf, Celine Kart said that he had "demonstrated remorse" and the "need for change". She said he had also entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity.