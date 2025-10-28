Girl groped by Leeds pervert says she still 'replays it daily' years later

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:30 GMT
Court - How offenders are sentenced in England and Wales explained in 60 seconds
A pervert who sexually touched two young girls years apart has been told by one that she“replays” his sickening attack every day.

Paul Muddiman was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for the attacks on the youngsters, the first around 2000 and the second around 2013.

Both were around 12-year-old at the time and in both cases he touched the girls’ breasts over their clothing. He was aged 46 and 61 respectively.

Now 70, Muddiman continues to deny wrongdoing but was found guilty of sexual assault and indecent assault after a trial in September.

Muddiman was jailed for two assaults, 13 years apart, on young girls.
Muddiman was jailed for two assaults, 13 years apart, on young girls. | NW

He appeared in court this week via a videolink from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

A victim impact statement from one of his victims was read out. She said: “I will never forget what he did to me that day.

“I’m forced to replay your sick and disgusting actions to this very day.”

The other said Muddiman’s assault had left her family “devastated”.

The court learned that Muddiman, of Hollins Grove, Allerton Bywater, had a previous conviction for sexual assault on a female over 16 from 1986, for which he was fined.

Mitigating, Susannah Proctor said Muddiman had heart problems and was being bullied in HMP Leeds.

Judge Neil Clark told him: “They had had to live with this for many years, and so have their families.”

He jailed him for 28 months and put him on the sex offender register for 10 years.

