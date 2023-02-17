Gipton burglary: Leeds woman charged with stealing from elderly person after police appeal
A Leeds woman has been charged with the burglary of an elderly person in Gipton.
By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:38am
Marie Burrows, 45, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Friday) following a police appeal to locate her earlier this week.
The charges relate to an incident in Gipton in January this year when an elderly person was burgled. An appeal was circulated for Burrows from Leeds on Monday afternoon.
The arrest was made on Thursday evening after a call from a member of public to advise of her whereabouts.