Police were called to an address on Burnham Road, Garforth, just before 10am this morning.

They had received reports that a suspicious white substance had been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to an address on Burnham Road, Garforth,just before 10am this morning.

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene and determined that the white powder was not harmful.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 9.57am today, police were contacted with concerns about an unidentified white powder in a package delivered to an address in Burnham Road, Garforth.