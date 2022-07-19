Garforth incident: Specialist fire team called to Leeds road after reports of suspicious substance

The specialist fire team attended an address in Leeds this morning following reports of a suspicious substance.

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:57 pm

Police were called to an address on Burnham Road, Garforth, just before 10am this morning.

They had received reports that a suspicious white substance had been found.

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene and determined that the white powder was not harmful.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 9.57am today, police were contacted with concerns about an unidentified white powder in a package delivered to an address in Burnham Road, Garforth.

"Emergency services attended as part of the normal precautionary response to such incidents and the substance was found not to be harmful."