Gambler robbed Leeds amusement arcade after blowing £400 on gaming machines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gambler who blew £400 on gaming machines then robbed the city-centre amusement arcade in desperation.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niamat Shehrani saw an opportunity to take the cash when an assistant was emptying a machine at Storey’s Amusement on the corner of Call Lane and Kirkgate.

Leeds Crown Court was told that Shehrani had been at the 24-hour venue from around 7am on November 28 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around 9.40am he became agitated, and minutes later saw the worker emptying the machine, prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen said.

Shehrani robbed Storey's after he blew hundreds on gaming machines in the space of a few hours. | Google Maps / National World

Caught on CCTV that was played to the court, it showed him walk around the woman as she collected the cash, and then make a grab for it.

During the brief struggle, Shehrani pushed the woman to the chest and the money fell on the floor.

The 32-year-old then grabbed handfuls of the scattered notes and ran out. It was later calculated that he had spent £400 in the few hours he had been in Storey’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shehrani was arrested on December 2, and largely gave a no-comment interview, but did say he struggled with Class A drugs and made impulsive decisions.

Shehrani, of Upper George Street, Greater Manchester, admitted a charge of robbery.

He has 14 convictions for 28 offences, including robbery, thefts and six counts of burglary.

A probation report found that Shehrani had “panicked” when he realised how much he had lost, saw the money being collected and made a split-second decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he regretted the move, and “prays for the woman’s forgiveness”.

He had lived in the UK since he was a young teenager but said he was unable to work due to a delay in receiving his immigration papers.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister, Nathan Davis, after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not keep him locked up. Shehrani had been held on remand since his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Batty told him: “I appreciate it was temptation that got the better of you. But it’s really serious when you use force to take other people’s property.

“Had you not been in custody for the past two months you would have gone today.”

He gave him 10 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months. He gave him a nine-month drug-rehabilitation requirement and 20 rehabilitation days with probation.