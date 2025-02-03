Further trial delay for Headingley horror attack in which woman was slashed with a broken bottle at bus stop
Ibrahim Albashir was charged with attempted murder after a woman in her 30s was severely injured during a bloody assault on Otley Road, near to the Original Oak pub, on the evening of March 17 last year.
Albashir, who is from Sudan, did not appear at Leeds Crown Court during a recent brief hearing.
His barrister, Shufqat Khan informed the judge that Albashir’s mental health has deteriorated further and he had been admitted to a secure unit in Lancashire. He was previously being held on remand at HMP Lincoln.
A trial date had been initially set, but this was shelved and a new potential date of September 22 this year has been agreed.
However, a new psychiatric report will be prepared to assess whether the 32-year-old, who is of no fixed address, is fit enough to even stand trial.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
The victim had been waiting at the bus stop near to the pub and was approached by a male whom she did not know before being attacked with the broken bottle.
She suffered cuts to her head and neck during the assault.
Leeds CID launched an investigation and the area was cordoned off in the immediate aftermath.