Police say, the victim, a woman in her 30s, was stood near a bus stop on Otley Road in Headingley at around 9pm last night (March 17) when she was approached and attacked by a man carrying a broken glass bottle. She suffered cuts to her head and neck in the assault.

A 32-year-old man was detained by security staff nearby and is currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Richard James, of Leeds District CID, said: “From our enquiries so far this appears to be an unprovoked assault by a man who was not known to the victim. Security staff have reacted quickly to this incident and detained a male and safeguarded the victim until the arrival of the police.

“The woman involved has received medical treatment and is being supported by specially trained officers after what was an extremely traumatic incident."

He added: “I understand the concern that this incident will cause in the wider community, particularly for other women, and I would like to reassure you that we have a man in custody and a thorough investigation is being carried out.

“To support this investigation, I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of this offence who saw or heard something that could be connected to please make contact as a matter of urgency.”

* Information can be passed to Leeds District CID by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240147225.

* Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.