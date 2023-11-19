A man was seriously injured in an incident involving assault and a collision with a car on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Pontefract in the early hours of Sunday (November 19).

Officers found the injured male on the road on A639 Front Street at 4.30am.

Enquiries at the scene suggest he had been involved in a fight with another man and ended up on the road before being hit by a black Ford Fiesta travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from the town centre.

Police found the inured man on the street near Harrats car dealership. Picture by Google

Two males aged 17 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and are currently held in custody.

Detective Inspector Fiona Allan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “Our enquiries suggest that this injured male has been involved in a physical altercation outside the old Harratts car dealership prior to this collision.

“For this reason, we are appealing not just for any witnesses to the collision, but also to the events leading up to it.

“It is important that we identify any other persons involved in the incident and understand the circumstances that have led to a man sustaining life-threatening injuries.”

West Yorkshire Police are asking any witness or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 280 of 19 November.