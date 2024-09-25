Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “terrifying” burglary in Leeds.

The homeowner was stabbed in the leg after four armed males forced entry to the property.

Police are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary. Here’s everything we know so far...

The homeowner was stabbed in the leg after four armed males forced entry to the property. | Google

What happened?

It is reported that four males armed with hammers and machetes forced entry to the property.

When/where did this happen?

The burglary happened at around 11pm on Thursday, September 19, at an address off Freely Lane, Bramham.

Who was injured?

There was an altercation with the homeowner who was in the property at the time of the burglary.

He suffered a stab wound to the leg which required hospital treatment.

Have any arrests been made?

No arrests are understood to have been at this stage with enquiries ongoing.

The suspects are all described as male and aged in their late teens to early 20s.

What have police said?

Police Constable Sophie Lomax, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “This was understandably a terrifying ordeal for the man who was injured and for his partner who was also in the house during this burglary.

“We take any use of weapons such as this extremely seriously and this appeal is one of a number of lines of enquiry that are being pursued to try and identify those involved and ensure that they are brought to justice for their actions.

“We have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the vicinity of this incident but equally if there is anyone who we have not spoken to who may have any relevant CCTV or if there was anyone who was driving in the area who may have dashcam footage, I would ask them to check their footage.

“If you have any information about this burglary or those involved then I would urge you to please make contact.”

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240512195.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.