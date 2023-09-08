Residents in Leeds are celebrating following the re-opening of a beloved local Post Office.

In April, the Bramham Village Shop and Post Office closed leaving many residents at a loss as to the best way to access their bank accounts, access their pensions and post their parcels.

However, following a brief closure, as the Post Office Retail team processed an application from a prospective Postmistress, the shop has re-opened in the Premier Convenience Store on Front Street, Bramham.

New Postmistress Kirti Patel said: “Bramham is small village and we’ve done this for the community, especially for the elderly. It is a big day, the re-opening, it’s taken us a long time to get here but we’ve done this with the full support of the local councillor and the community.”

Following a brief closure, the Bramham Post Office has re-opened in the Premier Convenience Store on Front Street. Picture: Tony Johnson

Store manager Kalpesh Patel added: “It’s a big day for the village and the community. The Post Office has been closed for quite a while and there isn’t another one within a mile so people have been struggling.

“Everyone is really happy as they no longer have to drive to get access to a Post Office or to buy those little things.”

The family duo were joined by Mike Corrigan, chair of Bramham cum Oglethorpe Parish Council, to officially re-open the shop yesterday (September 7).

