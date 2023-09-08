Leeds news you can trust since 1890

Bramham Post Office re-opening: Inside the new Leeds Royal Mail shop after it was saved from closure

Residents in Leeds are celebrating following the re-opening of a beloved local Post Office.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
In April, the Bramham Village Shop and Post Office closed leaving many residents at a loss as to the best way to access their bank accounts, access their pensions and post their parcels.

However, following a brief closure, as the Post Office Retail team processed an application from a prospective Postmistress, the shop has re-opened in the Premier Convenience Store on Front Street, Bramham.

New Postmistress Kirti Patel said: “Bramham is small village and we’ve done this for the community, especially for the elderly. It is a big day, the re-opening, it’s taken us a long time to get here but we’ve done this with the full support of the local councillor and the community.”

Following a brief closure, the Bramham Post Office has re-opened in the Premier Convenience Store on Front Street. Picture: Tony JohnsonFollowing a brief closure, the Bramham Post Office has re-opened in the Premier Convenience Store on Front Street. Picture: Tony Johnson
Following a brief closure, the Bramham Post Office has re-opened in the Premier Convenience Store on Front Street. Picture: Tony Johnson

Store manager Kalpesh Patel added: “It’s a big day for the village and the community. The Post Office has been closed for quite a while and there isn’t another one within a mile so people have been struggling.

“Everyone is really happy as they no longer have to drive to get access to a Post Office or to buy those little things.”

The family duo were joined by Mike Corrigan, chair of Bramham cum Oglethorpe Parish Council, to officially re-open the shop yesterday (September 7).

In March, residents in Moortown celebrated the re-opening of their beloved Post Office. Shop owner Ree Williams took on the responsibility to house the service in her Love Always Balloons shop, after it’s previous Nisa Local home was forced to close.

