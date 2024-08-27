Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Leeds.

Police responded to reports of a man having been assaulted and seriously injured at 12.52am this morning (Tuesday, August 27).

Here’s everything we know so far regarding the incident... What happened?

Officers were called to an incident on Francis Street, Chapeltown. | Bruce Rollinson

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.

Initial enquiries indicated he had been struck over the head with an object and stabbed in the abdomen following an altercation with the occupants of a car.

Where and when did this happen?

Officers were called to an incident on Francis Street, Chapeltown at the junction with Francis Court.

A scene was put in place in Francis Street and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible.

Have there been any arrests?

No arrests are understood to have been made at this stage.

Extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify those responsible are underway.

What is the condition of the man?

The man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240465833 or online via the 101LiveChat.