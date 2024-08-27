Francis Street Chapeltown: Man stabbed in abdomen after 'altercation' in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers responded after a report of a man having been assaulted and seriously injured in Francis Street, Chapeltown at 12.52am today. (August 27)
The victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.
Initial enquiries indicated he had been struck over the head with an object and stabbed in the abdomen following an altercation with the occupants of a car at the junction with Francis Court.
He remains in hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
A scene is in place in Francis Street and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240465833 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat