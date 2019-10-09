Four people arrested after drugs raids in south Leeds
Four people have been arrested and a large cannabis farm was found after police raided three houses in south Leeds.
Two men and two women were arrested and drugs and stolen goods found after officers descended on Holbeck, Beeston and Beeston Hill on Monday morning.
-> Car crashes off road and through fence as police warn of driving conditionsProperties in Crosby Street, Cross Flatts Place and Brompton Grove were raided.
A large cannabis farm was found in Cross Flatts Place.
Officers also stopped and inspected vehicles in the area and spotted a number of road traffic offences.
HM Revenue and Customs and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency were also involved.
-> West Yorkshire Police helicopter filmed chase car speeding wrong way on dual carriagewayThe day of action was part of Operation Momentum, which supports the West Yorkshire Police-wide Programme Precision initiative to tackle serious and organised crime which impacts local communities.
Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, Head of Crime for Leeds District, said: “Today’s activity is just the latest instalment of Operation Momentum which started earlier this year and which gives us a regular opportunity to proactively target those whose criminality impacts on the lives of people in our communities.
“This work directly supports the ongoing Force initiative Programme Precision to tackle serious and organised crime, such as drugs supply which causes harm both to individuals and communities and fuels acquisitive crime and anti-social behaviour.
“We will be repeating Operation Momentum over the coming months in other parts of the district and we hope it will continue to have a significant impact in tackling crime and improving people’s quality of life.
“Information from the community remains an absolutely vital part of this work and we would encourage anyone who has information on those involved in drug dealing or other crime in their area to report it to us either directly or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”